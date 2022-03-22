Chip manufacturers struggle to meet demand amid global shortage

MALTA, N.Y. (CBS) - The demand for microchips jumped during the pandemic, and production disruptions and supply chain issues made it difficult for suppliers to keep up. Now, experts want the government to help American manufacturers make more chips.

At GlobalFoundaries in upstate New York, everything looks yellow. Special lighting is used to protect the delicate production of microchips.

Engineer Christopher Belfi is the equipment manager.

Reporter Meg Oliver: How complex is it to make these microchips? They are in everything we use. Phones, TVs, cars.

Christopher Belfi: It is extremely complex.

Chips are needed for just about all devices: laptops, home appliances like refrigerators, gaming consoles and medical equipment. The chips are the brains of devices.

The U.S. produces just around 12% of the world’s supply and we’ve relied heavily on chips produced in Asia. But when the pandemic hit, it shut down major production plants, decreasing supply.

There is now renewed focus on producing more chips at home as some experts warn not doing so could also be a national security risk.

The House is currently considering the Chips for America Act, which would provide U.S. manufacturers with $52 billion in funding to help boost domestic production.

Meg Oliver: Why is it so important to manufacture on American soil?

Tom Caulfield: Well, I think it starts first and foremost with security.

Caulfield is the CEO of GlobalFoundries. In addition to upstate New York, they have facilities in Vermont, Germany and Singapore.

Meg Oliver: What stage are we at in this chip shortage?

Tom Caulfield: I’d like to be more optimistic and tell you that right around the corner, help’s on its way. Just the complexity of technology that it takes years to put capacity on. And I think for the better part of the next 5 to 10 years, we’ll be chasing supply in this industry.

Experts estimate the chip shortage cost the U.S. economy around $240 billion last year. A recent report from the Department of Commerce found in 2021, demand for chips was as high as 17% more than in 2019.

Both the House and Senate have passed their own versions of the Chip Act, and while there seems to be bipartisan support, there is no agreement yet and, so, no funding.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.