Ex-UVM ER doctor gets 100 months in child porn case

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former ER doctor at the University of Vermont Medical Center is going to spend more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Thirty-nine-year-old Eike Blohm was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington after pleading guilty to the single count of possession of child pornography.

Blohm was a highly respected emergency room doctor who often appeared in WCAX stories. That all changed two years ago with the discovery of a hidden camera in a staff bathroom at the hospital where police say he obtained around 900 videos of employees. A search warrant later turned up 600 images depicting child pornography on his media devices, including children who were pre-pubescent.

Under the plea deal, Blohm will spend a total of 100 months in prison at a low-security facility in either Ohio, Texas, or Colorado. That will be followed by 12 years of supervised release. He will be listed on the Vermont Sex Offender Registry and will never be permitted to practice medicine again.

In a statement he read in court, Blohm apologized to the victims and said he is sending a written apology through a victim’s advocate. He said he wonders if he is a pedophile but that he does not have an attraction to prepubescent children. However, he acknowledged what he called a significant problem inside of himself. Blohm says he at first attributed his actions to a difficult childhood, wondering if he had not developed properly. He also says his stressful job helping people made him feel entitled and elite, and then he ignored moral issues.

Prior to handing down her sentence, Judge Christina Reiss said she sees Blohm as someone who is attracted to high-risk behavior where he’s likely to get caught, and that will be a difficult trait to overcome.

The federal sentence will run concurrently with an 80- to 82-month state sentence for 12 counts of voyeurism.

