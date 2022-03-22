Advertisement

Gov. Scott urges lawmakers to stick to his housing plan

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Tuesday urged lawmakers to spend $70 million to upgrade housing.

Scott last year pitched $250 million in housing investments, leaning on American Rescue Plan funding. Since then, developers have brought 650 units online. But a $20-million program to incentivize construction of more “missing middle housing” has been taken out of the budget. Lawmakers used the money for other things including a contractor registry, a measure Scott vetoed earlier this year.

Now, Scott and administration officials are calling on the Senate to put that money back towards housing. “These proposed solutions have long been identified... The programs work and we have wide support, yet these tangible proposals that can make an immediate impact this construction season are mired in policy bills,” said Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford.

The House is now considering spending more than $50 million on housing but not on the governor’s priorities.

Related Stories:

Scott signs $367M workforce, housing bill

Barre City to spend $1M on housing to help ‘missing middle’

Vt. lawmakers to consider constitutional amendment, toxic chemicals, rental registry

Lawmakers explore permanent dwelling options for homeless

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old woman will be in court on Monday after police say she confessed to a shooting in...
Woman arrested in connection with Essex shooting
Ginger and David Isham have been married for more than six decades
Netflix docuseries featuring Vermont farm couple wins award
Walter Jones
Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts
Surveillance photo
Police release photos of vehicle in connection with deadly hit-and-run
Cavendish, Vermont
Residents report worse mud season than previous years

Latest News

File photo
NY man pleads guilty to causing fatal head-on crash
Advocates push for Vt. COVID wage relief fund
LABOUNTY SENTENCING
LABOUNTY SENTENCING
Ex-UVM ER doctor gets 100 months in child porn case
Upper Valley school locked down as person with gun approaches