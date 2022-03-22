Gov. Scott urges lawmakers to stick to his housing plan

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott Tuesday urged lawmakers to spend $70 million to upgrade housing.

Scott last year pitched $250 million in housing investments, leaning on American Rescue Plan funding. Since then, developers have brought 650 units online. But a $20-million program to incentivize construction of more “missing middle housing” has been taken out of the budget. Lawmakers used the money for other things including a contractor registry, a measure Scott vetoed earlier this year.

Now, Scott and administration officials are calling on the Senate to put that money back towards housing. “These proposed solutions have long been identified... The programs work and we have wide support, yet these tangible proposals that can make an immediate impact this construction season are mired in policy bills,” said Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford.

The House is now considering spending more than $50 million on housing but not on the governor’s priorities.

