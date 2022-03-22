Green energy industry growing in New York’s North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Practically every sector of the economy is looking for ways to go green. And transportation and aerospace businesses in Quebec and the North Country are trying to cash in on the craze.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City moves millions of people in America’s biggest city.

“We carry more bus passengers than the next three largest systems combined,” said Michael Wojnar of the MTA.

The MTA hopes all its 5,900 buses will be fully electric by 2040 to meet New York state’s requirement for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

So Plattsburgh area manufacturers like Nova Bus, which already has electric bus contracts in the Big Apple, have their eyes on the MTA prize.

New York State Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos says green energy jobs are the wave of the future

“For every job lost, typically jobs affiliated with fossil fuels, nine will be created. So we are at the beginning of an incredible transformation,” Seggos said.

Burlington-based Beta Technologies is also expanding, buying a 28,000-square-foot hangar at the Plattsburgh International Airport, bringing their total space in Plattsburgh to 60,000 square feet to test their electric aircraft.

“There is no reason that this region can’t be a leader in electric propulsion moving forward,” said Blain Newton of Beta Technologies.

They are already partnering with local tech schools and colleges, giving students hands-on learning opportunities with their cutting-edge technology, hopefully grooming future employees.

Beta hopes to bring hundreds of jobs to the region in the next three years.

“It’s an opportunity for us to train the folks that are already here and keep them here,” Newton said.

Green jobs that area leaders hope bring green to the Champlain Valley.

