Advertisement

Health plans with free or reduced-cost premiums available to low-income Americans

For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.
For some, there's still time to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.(Source: Healthcare.gov/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Low-income households who missed the deadline for this year’s Affordable Care Act coverage can still sign up for plans with free premiums, thanks to a special enrollment period being offered at healthcare.gov.

Americans with incomes less than $19,320 or just less than $40,000 for a four-member family are eligible.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said most can get plans without premiums, while others may see a minimal cost.

The Biden administration has recently been increasing efforts to get more people enrolled by adding funds to programs that assist with the selection process.

A record-setting 14.5 million Americans signed up for the ACA in 2022.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old woman will be in court on Monday after police say she confessed to a shooting in...
Woman arrested in connection with Essex shooting
Ginger and David Isham have been married for more than six decades
Netflix docuseries featuring Vermont farm couple wins award
Walter Jones
Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts
Cavendish, Vermont
Residents report worse mud season than previous years
Surveillance photo
Police release photos of vehicle in connection with deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

A mural protesting the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been painted on a wall in Prague, Czech...
Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb; battle for Mariupol rages
File photo
Local hospital changes visitor policy
Some Disney workers plan a walkout to protest the company's slow response to Florida's 'Don't...
Disney finds itself in balancing act with walkout threat
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center started allowing more visitors Friday.
Local hospital changes visitor policy