Local hospital changes visitor policy

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center started allowing more visitors Friday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More visitors are being allowed in certain hospitals now that the pandemic is changing.

In general, a patient is now allowed one visitor at a time, instead of one visitor per day. Everyone is required to wear a mask though, regardless of vaccination status.

The number of visitors does depend on the age and condition of the patient.

For example, pediatric patients may have up to two visitors at at time. And patients at the end of their life may have four.

But most adult patients can only have one.

