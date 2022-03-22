Local hospital changes visitor policy

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More visitors are being allowed in certain hospitals now that the pandemic is changing.

Southwestern Vermont Medical Center started allowing more visitors Friday.

In general, a patient is now allowed one visitor at a time, instead of one visitor per day. Everyone is required to wear a mask though, regardless of vaccination status.

The number of visitors does depend on the age and condition of the patient.

For example, pediatric patients may have up to two visitors at at time. And patients at the end of their life may have four.

But most adult patients can only have one.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.