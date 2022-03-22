Advertisement

New York’s top court rules in favor of fantasy sports bets

File image
File image(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Fantasy sports contests like those operated by FanDuel and DraftKings were declared constitutional in New York on Tuesday by the state’s highest court.

The state Court of Appeals reversed an appeals court’s decision last year that found daily fantasy sports violated the state constitution’s ban on gambling. The games allow players to assemble a roster of athletes in a sport, using individuals performance statistics to determine the winner.

The lawsuit was bought several years ago and did not target mobile sports betting, which began in New York earlier this year. 

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

