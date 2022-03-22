NY man pleads guilty to causing fatal head-on crash

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Three years to the day after a South Burlington woman died in a head-on crash, the drugged driver who hit her was sentenced Tuesday to at least three years in prison.

On March 22, 2019, Ian Labounty of Crown Point, New York, was driving on Route 22A in Addison when he crossed the center line, hitting Cecile Druzba’s car and killing her. Court documents say Labounty told police he had taken Benadryl and Oxycontin the night before and that he had fallen asleep at the wheel. Clonazepam and oxycodone were later found in his bloodstream.

“I’m sorry. I do offer you my condolences. They are very late arguably, " Labounty said in court.

Matthew Druzba, Cecile’s widower, says it’s been a long three years and he accepts the terms of the peal deal. Previous deals included no jail time or three months behind bars, but they were tossed by the court. “Three years of, you know, two-and-a-half years of pain and suffering my family, the loss we’ve all suffered. There needs to be offender accountability and victims’ rights. And it would have mattered in this case -- would have I guess -- had he owned up to driving under the influence of drugs,” Druzba said.

After serving three to five years behind bars, Labounty goes on probation for 10 years, where he’ll be screened for substance abuse.

