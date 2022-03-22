NYC comptroller: Don’t blame bail reform for higher crime

NEW YORK (AP) - Two years into New York’s bold quest to eliminate pretrial incarceration for most crimes, state officials are considering abandoning some reforms amid public pressure to curb rising violence.

But New York City’s fiscal watchdog is urging state lawmakers to “follow facts rather than fear” and think twice about adopting stricter measures, such as Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to make more crimes eligible for detention and allow judges broader latitude in setting bail.

City Comptroller Brad Lander issued a report Tuesday refuting the claims of police leaders, unions, and some politicians that bail reform was to blame for higher crime.

