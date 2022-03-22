Advertisement

NYC may lift rules requiring face masks for children under 5

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams is preparing to lift requirements that children under age 5 wear face masks in school.

Adams on Tuesday said that he will make masks optional for those in daycare and prekindergarten starting April 4 if case rates and the risk of the virus spreading remain low. The Democratic mayor two weeks ago lifted several pandemic-related rules, including requirements in place since the start of the pandemic that students 5 and older to wear masks in school.

The mayor kept the rule in place for younger children who are not eligible to be vaccinated.

