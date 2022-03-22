Report: Chittenden County among nation’s best at keeping waste out of landfill

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new report finds that Chittenden County kept more waste out of the landfill in 2020 than ever before, putting the county at the top of waste-busting communities in the entire United States.

It means a longer life for Vermont’s only landfill but it helped the environment in ways beyond that, too.

The high level of diversion kept 5,000 tractor-trailers from driving from Chittenden County to the landfill in Coventry. That equates to 125,000 gallons of diesel saved and 164,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions avoided.

But there’s room to improve those numbers, too.

If the Chittenden Solid Waste District’s 2020 Waste Diversion and Disposal Report were a test, Vermont’s most populous county would get an A-plus.

The report finds an estimated 57% of waste that would normally hit the landfill was diverted.

“We found something better to do with it instead of sending it to the landfill. It got recycled or reused or composted or otherwise put to a better purpose,” said Michele Morris of the Chittenden Solid Waste District.

That data comes from a collection of reports from CSWD, hauling companies, scrap metal recyclers-- anyone who processes materials that were taken from the waste stream to be put to better use.

“Our goal is to generate less, but certainly of the stuff that we create, we want to make sure it goes to the best use possible after that,” Morris said.

In general, solid waste from Chittenden County dipped 14% during the first pandemic year for that very reason.

“Actually, one of our observations is that food scraps, food ‘waste’ in general, probably went up a little bit because more of it was being generated by households, and households don’t pay as close of attention as businesses do,” Morris said.

With businesses shuttered and construction down, less was being thrown away.

In fact, the dip in construction materials was a major factor when it came to computing these numbers. That waste is heavy and often mixed with other materials that are hard to recycle.

Without construction waste accounted for, Chittenden is still diverting waste at a 50.4% clip, which CSWD says is still impressive.

“For the first time ever, our general trash diversion rate without the construction stuff in it went over 50%. So more than half of everything we’re producing we’re keeping out of that landfill,” Morris said.

Even at 50.4%, that puts Chittenden County on the same level as cities that are recognized for their diversion practices, like Seattle and San Francisco.

Morris says projections show Chittenden County could possibly divert 79.2% of its waste, and that is about as much as people can realistically divert.

“Wet insulation from a demolition project, there’s just nothing you can do with that right now. In the future, we might get some technology that we can do it, but right now about 20% of everything we generate, we estimate still has to go to the landfill,” she said.

Morris says there’s still work that would need to be done to get there, like education outreach and improvements in technology, like more recycling centers. It’s a goal CSWD would surely love to hit down the road.

I asked if the implementation of Universal Food Scrap Recycling impacted diversion rates, as well. They say because that went into effect in 2020, it’s too early to tell, but preliminary observations look like it did keep extra waste out.

There will be a comprehensive report when CSWD and the state do a waste composition study in 2023.

