Starting seedlings 101: Proper light and soil

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The gardening season is right around the corner and we got some expert advice to get you started.

Having success with your seedlings starts with having the right conditions with soil and water.

Joyce Amsden is a master gardener with the UVM Extension. She shared tips with our Cat Viglienzoni on making sure your seedlings have the right light and soil. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here to see Joyce’s full instructions for starting seeds.

Click here to learn about “damping off” and how to protect your plants.

