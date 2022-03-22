Advertisement

State official: NY doesn’t expect ‘steep surge’ from variant

New York’s top health official says she doesn’t expect to see a “steep surge” in COVID-19 cases...
New York’s top health official says she doesn’t expect to see a “steep surge” in COVID-19 cases as a new variant grows more prevalent in the state. - File photo(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York’s top health official says she doesn’t expect to see a “steep surge” in COVID-19 cases as a new omicron subvariant grows more prevalent in the state.

State health commissioner Mary Bassett said Monday that the variant commonly known as “stealth omicron” now represents 42% of all cases in New York.

New York state averaged around 2,100 new COVID-19 cases per day last week, according to state health officials. That’s up 32% from the previous week. The state’s data doesn’t include results from at-home COVID-19 tests.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York has fallen from 12,700 in early January to around 900 Sunday.

