Trout season opens April 9th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Trout Season officially opens April 9th.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife say despite some snow lingering in some parts of the state, anglers should still have success this early in the season.

The State’s Fisheries Biologist, Shawn Good says finding a small to medium low elevation river or stream, that isn’t too murky from spring runoff, is key. Good says trout are coldblooded and may be slow to bite with the low water temperatures, so showing off the bait so they can see it, is important.

Larger baits can be more effective, spin anglers should try nightcrawlers, egg imitations, or bright colored spoons or spinners.

The Department says the focus on the deeper fishing hole spots, so trout tend to hold close to the bottom of streams to conserve energy. If possible, position yourself downstream, as trout will often face the current.

Fish and Wildlife do say, anglers who “catch and release” do not have to wait until opening day, as nearby waterbodies are open year-round and catch and release fishing.

