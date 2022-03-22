Advertisement

Trout season opens April 9th

BIGFISH: Speckled trout fishing is heating up in Breton Sound
(tcw-wafb)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Trout Season officially opens April 9th.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife say despite some snow lingering in some parts of the state, anglers should still have success this early in the season.

The State’s Fisheries Biologist, Shawn Good says finding a small to medium low elevation river or stream, that isn’t too murky from spring runoff, is key. Good says trout are coldblooded and may be slow to bite with the low water temperatures, so showing off the bait so they can see it, is important.

Larger baits can be more effective, spin anglers should try nightcrawlers, egg imitations, or bright colored spoons or spinners.

The Department says the focus on the deeper fishing hole spots, so trout tend to hold close to the bottom of streams to conserve energy. If possible, position yourself downstream, as trout will often face the current.

Fish and Wildlife do say, anglers who “catch and release” do not have to wait until opening day, as nearby waterbodies are open year-round and catch and release fishing.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Essex police say the victim reported several shots were fired in his direction from the...
Essex police investigating shooting
A 22-year-old woman will be in court on Monday after police say she confessed to a shooting in...
Woman arrested in connection with Essex shooting
Vermont State Police say a woman was treated for cold water exposure after crashing her car...
Police: Waterbury woman treated after crashing car into water
Ginger and David Isham have been married for more than six decades
Netflix docuseries featuring Vermont farm couple wins award
Emergency crews responded to the home on Westman Road in Cambridge at about noon on Thursday to...
Person killed in Cambridge barn fire identified

Latest News

Burlington City Council
Burlington City Council discusses homeless pods, short term rentals, bike lanes
The University Mall in South Burlington. - File photo
South Burlington’s University Mall sold
New York’s top health official says she doesn’t expect to see a “steep surge” in COVID-19 cases...
State official: NY doesn’t expect ‘steep surge’ from variant
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage