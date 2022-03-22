Upper Valley school locked down after person spotted with guns

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley school went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person was heading toward the school with a firearm.

No one was injured but there was a large police presence at Rivendell Academy in Orford, New Hampshire, and there were some tense moments for teachers and students.

Local and state police responded to the 6-12 school a little before noon after an individual was spotted walking toward the school grounds with what appeared to be a weapon.

Students inside the school were immediately ordered to shelter in place while school officials confronted the male student outside the building. The student ultimately ended up putting down the weapons, which turned out to be two pellet guns.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The name of the juvenile student has not been released.

At this time, we do not know what, if any, charges will be filed.

An automated phone message was sent out to families in the district informing them of the incident and letting parents know that teachers will be available to talk with any student who may have trouble dealing with the day’s events.

