Advertisement

Upper Valley school locked down after person spotted with guns

Rivendell Academy in the Upper Valley went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person...
Rivendell Academy in the Upper Valley went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person was heading toward the school with a firearm.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORFORD, N.H. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley school went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person was heading toward the school with a firearm.

No one was injured but there was a large police presence at Rivendell Academy in Orford, New Hampshire, and there were some tense moments for teachers and students.

Local and state police responded to the 6-12 school a little before noon after an individual was spotted walking toward the school grounds with what appeared to be a weapon.

Students inside the school were immediately ordered to shelter in place while school officials confronted the male student outside the building. The student ultimately ended up putting down the weapons, which turned out to be two pellet guns.

He was taken into custody without incident.

The name of the juvenile student has not been released.

At this time, we do not know what, if any, charges will be filed.

An automated phone message was sent out to families in the district informing them of the incident and letting parents know that teachers will be available to talk with any student who may have trouble dealing with the day’s events.

Our Adam Sullivan is putting together a full report on this for the Channel 3 News at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old woman will be in court on Monday after police say she confessed to a shooting in...
Woman arrested in connection with Essex shooting
Ginger and David Isham have been married for more than six decades
Netflix docuseries featuring Vermont farm couple wins award
Walter Jones
Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts
Surveillance photo
Police release photos of vehicle in connection with deadly hit-and-run
Cavendish, Vermont
Residents report worse mud season than previous years

Latest News

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) said Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination is not only symbolic. He...
Vermont Senator says Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination sends a message to women “you can make it to the highest level”
x
Raw Video: Gov. Scott media briefing - March 22
File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.
White Mountains visitors can sign pledge to respect the area
Vermont Fish and Wildlife says despite lingering snow in some spots, anglers should have...
Vermont trout season opens April 9