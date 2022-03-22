Vermont National Guard soldiers returning on Wednesday

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers will return home from Kosovo this week.

The 1st Squadron, 172nd Cavalry and the 86th Infantry Brigade combat team will arrive on Wednesday.

The cavalry and the infantry units are among the last units to return after being deployed in early 2021.

The Guard says they participated in a variety of missions, patrols, military engagements and helped battle wildfires.

