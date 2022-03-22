Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a media briefing and COVID update Tuesday afternoon.

Watch live on WCAX.com at 12 p.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 84 new coronavirus cases for a total of 115,232. There have been a total of 611 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.2%. The current number of hospitalizations is 19 with 3 in the ICU.

Related Stories:

$8B Vermont budget wins approval from key committee

Scott signs $367M workforce, housing bill

Vermont COVID-testing procedures to change

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 22-year-old woman will be in court on Monday after police say she confessed to a shooting in...
Woman arrested in connection with Essex shooting
Ginger and David Isham have been married for more than six decades
Netflix docuseries featuring Vermont farm couple wins award
Walter Jones
Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts
Cavendish, Vermont
Residents report worse mud season than previous years
Surveillance photo
Police release photos of vehicle in connection with deadly hit-and-run

Latest News

File photo
NYC comptroller: Don’t blame bail reform for higher crime
Twincraft Skincare is Growing!
Twincraft Skincare is Growing!
File photo
Bennington hospital changes visitor policy
Southwestern Vermont Medical Center started allowing more visitors Friday.
Local hospital changes visitor policy