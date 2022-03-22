WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott media briefing
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a media briefing and COVID update Tuesday afternoon.
Watch live on WCAX.com at 12 p.m. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.
As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 84 new coronavirus cases for a total of 115,232. There have been a total of 611 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 4.2%. The current number of hospitalizations is 19 with 3 in the ICU.
Related Stories:
$8B Vermont budget wins approval from key committee
Scott signs $367M workforce, housing bill
Vermont COVID-testing procedures to change
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.