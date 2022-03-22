Advertisement

White Mountains visitors can sign pledge to respect the area

File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.
File - Crawford Notch State Park in New Hampshire.(Robert F. Buakty | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By The Associated Press
Mar. 22, 2022
NORTH CONWAY, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire chamber of commerce representing the White Mountains is promoting a tourism pledge for visitors to sign to “respect and protect” the area.

The pledge includes planning ahead for reservations, parking, weather, and pandemic guidelines, treating others with kindness and respect, throwing away trash, and not disturbing wildlife, among other topics related to respecting the outdoors.

The Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce pledge follows other campaigns targeted at travelers in the last two years as interest in the outdoors grew during the pandemic.  

