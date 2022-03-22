BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a blustery, sunny day over most of the region, clouds will thicken up again on Wednesday ahead of our next weather system. After some sunshine to start on Wednesday, clouds will advance from west to east during the day, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon. It won’t be as windy as it’s been in past days with high temperatures reaching the mid 40s.

A messy system will head our way on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain will overspread the region on Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with the possibility of some slippery early morning travel. Temperatures will warm up during the day changing any mix in most spots over to rain showers. Showers and some mountain mix will linger into the afternoon hours with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s.

Another area of low pressure will ride up along that same frontal system for Friday, bringing more rain and the chance for some mixed precipitation. Rain showers and mix will continue through Friday night and into the start of Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies continue for the weekend with highs on Saturday holding in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures turn colder heading into early next week. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with the chance for a few mountain snow showers. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the low to mid 30s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.