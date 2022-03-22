BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! Today is going to be a whole lot like Monday . . . lots of sunshine, but also some clouds mixing in, north, with just a chance for a mountain flurry or two. And like yesterday, it is going to be blustery out of the NW, making it feel a bit chilly, in contrast to the warmth of the sun.

The wind will die down tonight. Wednesday is looking like an okay day with sunshine in the morning giving way to increasing clouds later in the day.

Then things will go downhill as we get into Wednesday night and early Thursday. That’s when a storm system will be starting to move in with a wintry mix of some snow, sleet, and freezing rain. There won’t be a whole lot of any of those things, but it will be enough to slicken up some of the roads and sidewalks by Thursday morning for the early commute. Things will improve as we get later in the day with temperatures warming up, changing any of that mix to just plain rain showers.

After that, we will be heading into a period of unsettled weather which will last right through the weekend. More rain showers are on tap for Friday. By Saturday, colder air will start working its way in later in the day, changing the rain showers over to snow showers in the higher elevations. That colder air will be intensifying as the winds pick up out of the north by Sunday, when there will be additional snow showers, mainly in the higher elevations. It will start to clear out on Monday, but it will still be blustery & chilly.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on the Wednesday night/Thursday morning icy situation, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest on what you can expect, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.