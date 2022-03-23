Advertisement

Airline offers 17-hour flights from New York to New Zealand

Air New Zealand passenger planes are parked on the tarmac at Auckland International Airport in...
Air New Zealand passenger planes are parked on the tarmac at Auckland International Airport in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. New Zealand's flagship airline said Wednesday it plans to start direct flights to New York in September, a route that would take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world.(AP Photo/Mark Baker)(Mark Baker | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) - New Zealand’s flagship airline says it has started selling tickets for direct flights to and from New York.

The new route will take more than 17 hours southbound and be among the longest nonstop flights in the world.

Air New Zealand had intended to start the route from Auckland to John F. Kennedy International Airport in 2020 but then the pandemic hit.

The first flights will now begin in September.

For two years, the South Pacific nation imposed some of the world’s toughest border restrictions. But the government announced earlier this month that it would reopen to tourists from the U.S. and many other countries by May 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

