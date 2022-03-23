Dartmouth College returns to the Green for graduation

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - For the first time in three years, commencement for the graduating class at Dartmouth College will be held on the Green.

The event on Sunday, June 13, will be like those of pre-pandemic years, as the community gathers in the center of campus to celebrate.

Ceremonies for the graduate and professional schools will also be held in-person and on campus.

The class of 2020 is invited to come back to celebrate since their events were canceled.

