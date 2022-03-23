Advertisement

DHART helicopter breaks down in Bradford

One of the DHART helicopters was loaded onto a flatbed trailer in Bradford Wednesday after...
One of the DHART helicopters was loaded onto a flatbed trailer in Bradford Wednesday after suffering mechanical problems.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A DHART rescue helicopter was on the move Wednesday morning but not the way it’s supposed to.

One of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center helicopters was loaded onto a flatbed trailer in Bradford and transported back to the hospital after mechanical issues.

The chopper was responding to a call Sunday night when it broke down after attempting to land on soft ground. It was immediately taken out of service and the patient was transported via an ambulance that was already on site. Mechanics are now trying to figure out what went wrong.

“They are going to go through a thorough inspection of the aircraft to evaluate if in fact there was damage and what will need to be repaired in accordance. This is pretty typical for an event like this,” said Kyle Madigan, DHART’s director.

DHART already has a backup helicopter on-site in Lebanon so officials say there has been no gap in coverage for the region. More than 1,000 flights a year occur out of Lebanon alone. DHMC also has helicopters based out of Manchester and Burlington.

Related Story:

UVM, DHMC to partner on DHART helicopter service

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivendell Academy in the Upper Valley went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person...
Upper Valley school locked down as person with gun approaches
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID cases creep up as BA.2 subvariant spreads; Many state-run clinics to close soon
Dr. Eike Blohm
Ex-UVM ER doctor sentenced to over 8 years in child porn case
Walter Jones
Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts
File image
Teen suffers serious injuries in Corinth crash

Latest News

Enosburgh sugarhouse fire Tuesday night.
Enosburgh sugarhouse destroyed in fire
File photo
Petition outlines ‘dysfunctional’ relationship between Vt. Ag and Natural Resources agencies
A petition sent to the EPA outlines a “dysfunctional” relationship between the Vermont Agency...
Petition outlines 'dysfunctional' relationship between state agencies
For the first time in three years, commencement for the graduating class at Dartmouth College...
Dartmouth College returns to the Green for graduation