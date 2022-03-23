DHART helicopter breaks down in Bradford

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - A DHART rescue helicopter was on the move Wednesday morning but not the way it’s supposed to.

One of the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center helicopters was loaded onto a flatbed trailer in Bradford and transported back to the hospital after mechanical issues.

The chopper was responding to a call Sunday night when it broke down after attempting to land on soft ground. It was immediately taken out of service and the patient was transported via an ambulance that was already on site. Mechanics are now trying to figure out what went wrong.

“They are going to go through a thorough inspection of the aircraft to evaluate if in fact there was damage and what will need to be repaired in accordance. This is pretty typical for an event like this,” said Kyle Madigan, DHART’s director.

DHART already has a backup helicopter on-site in Lebanon so officials say there has been no gap in coverage for the region. More than 1,000 flights a year occur out of Lebanon alone. DHMC also has helicopters based out of Manchester and Burlington.

