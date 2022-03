ENOSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - A sugarhouse went up in flames in Enosburgh Tuesday night.

Enosburg Fire Chief Mark Larose says the building is a total loss but that they were able to save thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

The owner’s son was at the sugarhouse, saw the blaze, and called firefighters.

The fire is not considered suspicious.

