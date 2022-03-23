Advertisement

Former IRS employee pleads guilty to tax evasion, DOJ says

A former IRS employee has pleaded guilty to tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A former IRS employee pleaded guilty Wednesday to tax evasion.

According to the Department of Justice, 57-year-old Wayne M. Garvin was charged for filing false tax returns and providing fabricated records to the IRS to prevent the agency from conducting audits on those returns.

Garvin was a longtime employee of the IRS and most recently worked as a Supervisory Associate Advocate with the IRS’s Taxpayer Advocate Service in Philadelphia, according to court documents.

From 2012 through 2016, Garvin prepared and filed with the IRS individual income tax returns. He claimed false deductions and expenses associated with rental properties he owned, while faking real estate taxes on his personal residence and making up charitable contributions.

According to the documents, Garvin deducted nearly $16,000 in false expenses related to his employment with the U.S. Army Reserves. Garvin was formerly a member of the Army Reserves, but he did not perform any duty in 2013 and was not entitled to deduct any expenses related to that employment.

Garvin admitted to causing a loss to the IRS of more than $74,000, according to the DOJ.

After the IRS began an audit of Garvin’s 2013 and 2014 tax returns, he attempted to obstruct the audit by submitting fake documents to the IRS.

Garvin’s sentencing will be held on July 6. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and also faces a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.

