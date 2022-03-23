Advertisement

Governor Scott and DCF announce 10,000 households will receive a one-time fuel benefit

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermont families will get an extra fuel benefit through the Seasonal Fuel Assistance Program.

10,000 households will get a one-time $350 benefit, to be paid to providers to help offset additional costs for participants.

Those eligible must have received an oil or kerosene benefit between November 9, 2021 and February 28, 2022. Households must have been active fuel households as of February 28, 2022. Any question, call 1-800-479-6151.

The Department of Children and Families will also provide an additional $500,000 to five community action agencies, so they can help more households with heating emergencies.

Seasonal Fuel Assistance helps Vermonters pay part of their bill whether they own or rent.

