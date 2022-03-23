Health Watch: Traumatic brain injury’s lasting damage

IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - An estimated 38% of Vermonters have experienced traumatic brain injury according to the Brain Injury Association of Vermont. Christina Guessferd reports on the complexities of the condition.

July 14th, 2018 was the day Irasburg couple Cindy and Gordon Chaffee’s lives changed forever.

“I was very excited, very happy to go. I’d worked very, very hard,” Cindy said.

She signed up for the Branbury Classic Triathalon along Lake Dunmore -- a paddle, bike ride, and run. Her husband of 19 years -- turned full-time caregiver -- recalls cheering her on. “She got on her bike and I was just standing there by the finish line, just clapping for everybody as they came and I saw an ambulance go by,” Gordon said.

No one really knows what happened on the course since Cindy has no memory of the accident, but doctors theorized she’d lost control and crashed her bike. “I broke my clavicle, I fractured my skull across here and to the front,” she explained. Her condition was severe. Bleeding in her skull and swelling of her brain compressed the tissue, causing permanent cognitive impairment.

Gordon Chaffee: You can’t see a brain injury. There’s no big Band-Aid.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: Is that part of the challenge of traumatic brain injury?

Gordon Chaffee: It’s huge.

The scars have healed but nearly four years of rehabilitation later, Cindy suffers from memory problems and sensory challenges including the inability to taste and light sensitivity. Every day, she switches between moments of clarity and of confusion. The couple jokes that Cindy communicates through charades and Gordon has learned her language, as unique as their journey to recovery. “A brain injury may as well be a snowflake,” Gordon said.

“Very individual, because so many things about the brain we don’t understand and so many systems and areas that we don’t understand,” said Dr. Matthew Gammons, the medical director of sports medicine at the Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic out of Rutland Regional Medical Center. He says the brain is like a block of jello. “One side of the brain is then going to rebound. So, imagine we’re squishing the jello and then it stretches back. Well, it’s during that phase that cells mostly in the middle of the brain -- the fibers kind of start to pull apart.”

Made mostly of water, Gammons says the brain is fairly resilient, but that acute blunt force can break those fibers and result in varying degrees of cell damage. Unconsciousness, amnesia, nausea, and chronic headaches are just some of the symptoms a survivor may experience. Those cells don’t regenerate but the brain will create new pathways and Cindy Chaffee is proof of that progress. Today, she takes her challenges in stride.

Reporter Christina Guessferd: How do you put one step in front of the other?

Cindy Chaffee: My motto in life is run what you brung.

Had she not been wearing a helmet on that fateful day, Cindy says she wouldn’t be alive to celebrate her 60th birthday this week. The couple now advocates for TBI survivors to seek support through resources like the Brain Injury Association of Vermont.

