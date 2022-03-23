Holocaust exhibit opens at Burlington library

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new exhibit at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington educates visitors about the Holocaust.

The “Courage to Remember” features 40 panels teaching about the Holocaust from 1933 to 1945 and the mass murder of six million Jews, political dissenters, homosexuals, and the mentally ill by the Nazi Germans before and during World War II. But the exhibit also aims to show people that the root causes -- including fascism -- persist and it teaches people how to spot them.

“We want people to be thoughtful about what’s going on in the world and realize when we might be veering in that direction. And also just to remember and take stock and say, this is something we don’t want to forget,” said the library’s Emer Pond Feeney.

There’s an opening reception Thursday night at 6:30 with former Governor Madeline Kunin as the keynote speaker. Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger will also be speaking.

The traveling exhibit runs through May 1st.

