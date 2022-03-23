Northeast Kingdom communities investigating a merger

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Those living in Lyndon and Lyndonville voted overwhelmingly to consider merging the communities on Town Meeting Day.

There are still a lot of questions needing answers, but previous attempts to combine the municipalities might provide some insight.

The first time the communities attempted to merge was in the 1960′s. There were several more attempts following, with the most recent in 2006.

“It keeps coming around, so we think it’s time to revisit it,” said Dan Dailey, the Lyndon Selectboard Chair.

The Lyndonville Board of Trustees and Lyndon Selectboard agree, a merger may be in the best interest of the communities. Both municipalities share and exchange services, but budgets and governments are kept separate. This means a flow of cash constantly exchanging hands between the two small communities.

“There’s a lot of work that goes on through the town clerk and municipal administrator that says it’s time to look at this efficiently instead of operating separately,” Dailey continued. Both of those positions are shared by both municipalities.

A merger came close to being reality in 2006, but didn’t happen after a recall vote brought forward by a handful of residents.

Rep. Mary Feltus, who also served on the Lyndonville Board of Trustees, was on the Lyndon Selectboard at the time.

“There were concerns about tax rates at the time,” Feltus explained. “There were fears we would automatically increase the police department and just some concerns about government getting bigger.”

It’s still early in the process, but local business owners say it’s worth considering again.

“It makes sense to at least look into it and combine the two, if it makes financial sense and sense otherwise,” said Kelly Deth, owner of StoneCrest properties in Lyndonville.

Joe Allard, owner of Rock Steady Boxing NEK, spoke to the municipality’s highway departments. While they’re housed in the same building, they only service their own areas and operate on separate budgets.

“If one of those departments need help from the others, it would be easier to get it, and it would be cheaper for the towns if they did it that way,” Allard explained.

Dailey says services in the communities won’t change. A tax change may be the only noticeable difference resulting from a merger.

“Instead of the village paying for theirs, then the town, it would be spread more evenly,” Dailey explained.

Feltus says when they researched this in 2006, the tax changes would have been minor and their dollars would be used more effectively.

The village would have seen a $0.20 drop in taxes, while the town would have seen a $0.05 increase.

“I think in 2022, we have a slightly different perspective that we’re all in this together,” Feltus said. “It’s a more cohesive community.”

Dailey says he’s optimistic they can get something before voters by next town meeting day, but that isn’t a guarantee. More research and work has yet to be done.

If voters approve a merger, it will still need to be approved by the legislature.

