Advertisement

Pamela Smart denied chance at freedom decades after killing

(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Pamela Smart has been denied a sentence reduction hearing more than 30 years after her sensational trial that inspired books and the Nicole Kidman movie “To Die For.”

Smart was a high school employee when she was accused and eventually convicted of recruiting her teenage lover to kill her husband in 1990. Smart’s request for a hearing was denied Wednesday in a 5-0 vote by a New Hampshire state council.

It’s the third time the 54-year-old Smart has asked a council for a hearing.

Related Stories:

‘To Die For’ inspiration Pamela Smart asks chance at freedom

Pamela Smart to ask for another chance at parole

Pamela Smart denied hearing in husband’s death

Pamela Smart wants life sentence commuted, chance for parole

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Rivendell Academy in the Upper Valley went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person...
Upper Valley school locked down as person with gun approaches
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID cases creep up as BA.2 subvariant spreads; Many state-run clinics to close soon
Dr. Eike Blohm
Ex-UVM ER doctor sentenced to over 8 years in child porn case
Walter Jones
Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts
File image
Teen suffers serious injuries in Corinth crash

Latest News

The "Courage to Remember" exhibit at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington runs through May 1.
Holocaust exhibit opens at Burlington library
x
Enosburgh sugarhouse destroyed in fire
x
DHART helicopter breaks down in Bradford
One of the DHART helicopters was loaded onto a flatbed trailer in Bradford Wednesday after...
DHART helicopter breaks down in Bradford