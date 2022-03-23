Advertisement

Teenager suffering serious injuries from car crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CORINTH, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager is in serious condition after crashing into another car.

Vermont State Police say on March 17th, Zachary Ferro, 19 was driving south on Village Road towards Route 25 in the town of Corinth.

Police say just after 8:00 p.m. last Thursday, Ferro failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. Ferro crashed into another car going west. In the other car was Maya Bailey, 19 and Patrick Reardon-Estes, 20. Both Bailey and Estes had no injuries, but extensive damage to their car.

Ferro was sent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police say nobody was wearing a seatbelt and the investigation is still ongoing.

