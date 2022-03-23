Thetford sisters hoof it to school during mud season

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Mud season means rutted roads all over our region.

So one family living on an undrivable road got creative and decided to hoof it to school.

Monday and Tuesday their Thetford road was so treacherous, it was either walk or ride to school for the Freeman sisters.

So 8-year-old Capri and 15-year-old Kaya decided to ride.

Capri rode Lady Mule to Thetford Elementary; Kaya took Pepper to Thetford Academy.

They left their animals at a friend’s house during the day and then rode them back home.

Mom Sera says after five days of being stranded, their road was finally fixed on Tuesday.

So the girls didn’t take Lady Mule and Pepper to school on Wednesday, but they want to again before the end of the school year.

