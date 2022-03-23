Advertisement

Thetford sisters hoof it to school during mud season

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Mud season means rutted roads all over our region.

So one family living on an undrivable road got creative and decided to hoof it to school.

Monday and Tuesday their Thetford road was so treacherous, it was either walk or ride to school for the Freeman sisters.

So 8-year-old Capri and 15-year-old Kaya decided to ride.

Capri rode Lady Mule to Thetford Elementary; Kaya took Pepper to Thetford Academy.

They left their animals at a friend’s house during the day and then rode them back home.

Mom Sera says after five days of being stranded, their road was finally fixed on Tuesday.

So the girls didn’t take Lady Mule and Pepper to school on Wednesday, but they want to again before the end of the school year.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivendell Academy in the Upper Valley went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person...
Upper Valley school locked down as person with gun approaches
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID cases creep up as BA.2 subvariant spreads; Many state-run clinics to close soon
Dr. Eike Blohm
Ex-UVM ER doctor sentenced to over 8 years in child porn case
File image
Teen suffers serious injuries in Corinth crash
Walter Jones
Man wanted in Vermont arrested after chase, shooting in Massachusetts

Latest News

Burlington prepares to welcome Amtrak route to New York City
ACT 250
File photo
Act 250 reforms remain a legislative work in progress
The Vermont Senate has unanimously approved a bill to create a state code of ethics for elected...
Vermont code of ethics bill unanimously passes state Senate
Will new owners be able to breathe new life into the aging University Mall in South Burlington?
Will sale bring new life to South Burlington’s aging University Mall?