Vermont code of ethics bill unanimously passes state Senate

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Senate has unanimously approved a bill to create a state code of ethics for elected and appointed officials, legislators, and all state employees.

A majority of other states already have similar codes.

The measure now goes to the House.

Anyone who violates the code of ethics can be investigated by the Vermont State Ethics Commission.

Under the bill, public servants must avoid any conflict of interest or appearance of one.

They must show no preferential treatment to any person in the course of state business, and must not use their position for personal or financial gain.

They also can’t accept gifts, with some exceptions.

