Vermont Guard families celebrate homecoming

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 Vermont National Guard soldiers returned home from Kosovo Wednesday. The First Squadron, 172nd Cavalry and the 86th Infantry Brigade combat teams were among the last units to return after being deployed in early 2021. Elissa Borden was there for the homecoming.

As over 100 Vermont Army National Guard soldiers poured out of a transport jet, the Farrell family was looking for one extra special soldier.

“I’m waiting for my mom,” said Cavan Farrell. Mom, in this case, is Therese Farrell. Her family says she’s a logistics officer for the 86th Infantry Headquarters Brigade. But while she’s been in Kosovo, it’s dad -- Geoff Farrell -- that’s been left with the logistics at home. “My dad’s been doing the best he can, keep everyone in line,” Cavan said.

Geoff says they’ve been a military family for quite some time and understand well the challenges that come along with it. “This doesn’t happen a whole lot for us in the National Guard, but when it does, it’s pretty significant. I guess we’ve been ready for it, but we got through,” he said.

The kids say they were able to talk with their mom basically every night. “It’s been a long time. It’s been 10 months she’s been home,” said Cormiac Farrell.

So, the family was really looking forward to this exact moment and something that can’t be given over video calls -- group hugs. “I’m just excited to have her home,” Cavan said.

“We’re proud of everything that she’s done, while she’s been gone and while she’s here,” Geoff said.

And now that she’s back, this central Vermont family can look forward to quality time with mom. “It feels good, I’m really happy to be back,” Therese said.

We asked the Farrell family what they’re looking forward to now that the whole family is back together. They said they’re heading to the Northeast Kingdom to go skiing this weekend.

The Guard deployment is part of an ongoing 22-year mission in Kosovo. Vermont forces worked with 27 other nations to provide safety and security in a variety of ways. The group returning home Wednesday was the largest group to return from the spring 2021 deployments.

“It’s certainly a part of what we do. We understand we have a state and federal mission to go do the job and do it as well as they did and to come home to be with their families. It’s just incredibly rewarding for us. It validates our training and certainly exemplifies their dedication to service,” said Vermont National Guard Adjutant General Gregory Knight.

He says some Guard soldiers are still in Kosovo, choosing to extend their tour voluntarily. The Guard says they participated in a variety of missions, patrols, military engagements and helped battle wildfires. They did not have any direct involvement with helping Ukrainian refugees reach Kosovo.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.