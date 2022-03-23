Vermont sending hundreds of pieces of body armor to Ukraine

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of pieces of body armor are headed from Vermont to Ukraine.

Over the course of two weeks, the Vermont State Police collected 876 soft armor vests, 122 tactical vests and 30 helmets.

Citizens, as well as police agencies, donated the equipment.

Much of the armor is used or expired, but it’s still safe.

“Most vests have a warranty of five years, then after those five years, they are removed from service. But they, it’s well accepted that they can still offer protection many years past their expiration date,” Vt. State Police Capt. Michael Manley said.

Vermont is one of the few states to collect military supplies to ship overseas.

Troopers were moved to help while watching the war unfold in real time.

“Like everyone else, we watch the TV every night and see the violence in Ukraine, and you know, you feel for the people that are fighting for their freedom and we’re happy to give this equipment if it can make them safer,” Manley said.

This effort was started by the California National Guard and the details to get the gear to Ukrainian soldiers are still being worked out.

State police have no plans right now to coordinate another equipment drive.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.