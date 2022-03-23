Advertisement

Vermont’s largest hospitals requesting rate hike

The UVM Medical Center/File
The UVM Medical Center/File(WCAX)
By Darren Perron
Published: Mar. 23, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont health care regulators are considering a rate hike for three of the state’s biggest hospitals.

They say inflation, workforce pressures, increased costs, and the pandemic are all taking a toll. Now, the UVM Medical Center, Central Vermont Medical Center, and Rutland Regional Medical Center are requesting a nine and ten percent rate increase.

Raising commercial insurance rates is the only way that hospitals can improve their revenue. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont is opposed to the rate hike. They say it will hit thousands of Vermonters in the pocketbook. “They have inflationary increases, workforce challenges, increased costs and they are trying to manage those as well. A big health care cost on top will be an extra burden for them as well,” said BCBS’ Sarah Teachout.

The Green Mountain Care Board is not able to comment on pending requests but they say the hike is a product of an aging demographic and an unsustainable health care payment model -- fee for service. Lawmakers this session are exploring setting up flat payments to providers that regulators say can prevent future rate hikes like these.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who reported the story for this week’s issue.

