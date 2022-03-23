Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers consider lifting mask mandate at Statehouse

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont legislative leaders are wrestling with whether to continue a mask mandate at the Statehouse.

Masks have been required since lawmakers returned to the Statehouse last year and committee rooms have capacity limits. The governor has already lifted broad public health restrictions elsewhere and now a key legislative committee is weighing the pros and cons of lifting health measures at the peoples’ house.

Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, is among lawmakers pushing to end the requirement. “If people feel the need to wear masks, they should absolutely be encouraged to do so. But there are those of us who would prefer not to. It’s not a mask-free zone, it’s mask optional,” she said.

But some lawmakers and legislative staff say they care for sick family members or have children not yet eligible for the vaccine. A potential vote could come Tuesday.

