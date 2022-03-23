Advertisement

Wood stove ashes ignite brush fire in Upper Valley

Ashes from a wood stove sparked a brush fire in Lyme, New Hampshire.
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LYME, N.H. (WCAX) - A homeowner in the Upper Valley learned the hard way that brush fire season is here early this year.

The Whipple Hill resident in Lyme, New Hampshire, says she emptied ash from her wood stove into an outdoor compost pile, not knowing it was still lit.

She said the wind blew ashes from the pile up the hill, which ignited a brush fire that quickly spread.

Multiple crews responded and knocked down the fire.

Firefighters say this is a warning for everyone.

“Make sure that all ashes you put out are fully extinguished, make sure that you don’t have any open flames outside right now. We are definitely entering a very quick brush season. We are coming off a very quick reduction of snow cover, so we are anticipating an above average brush season this year,” Lyme Fire Chief Aaron Rich said.

The chief says about 2 acres in total burned.

He says the immediate concern was the house on the property and a neighboring home up the hill.

No injuries were reported.

