BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wintry mix will overspread the region on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, and keep things a bit unsettled heading into the end of the week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Vermont, northern New York and northern New Hampshire. Precipitation will overspread the region through the early morning hours on Thursday, falling mainly as rain in the Champlain Valley, but could be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain elsewhere. Roads may be slippery through the start of the day on Thursday with a light ice glaze possible. Precipitation will begin to taper off to scattered showers during the afternoon, and temperatures warming up above freezing with scattered rain showers likely through Thursday afternoon and evening.

A second surge of rain and snow will arrive late Thursday night and into Friday morning, which could create a few more slippery spots for the Friday morning commute. Temperatures will warm up once again by late morning, changing any mix over to rain, then tapering to showers through the afternoon.

Our weekend remains a bit unsettled as well. Plan on cloudy to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with scattered showers and highs in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures turn colder for the second half of the weekend with a few snow showers on Sunday, mainly in the higher elevations.

The work week will start out chilly as well. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Temperatures will gradually warm up through the end of the week, reaching near normal levels with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

