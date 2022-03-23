BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We’ve got a decent day ahead of us today. Those chilly, blustery winds that have been making us shiver over the last couple of days are finally done. We’ll start the day with lots of sunshine, but then clouds will be moving in for the rest of the day, ahead of an approaching storm system coming out of the Midwest.

As we get into the overnight hours, that system will move in from the west with rain, but as it runs into colder air near the freeezing mark, the rain will change over to a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and some freezing rain. That mix will make for a slick, mushy commute on Thursday morning. The wintry mix will transition to just plain rain showers in the afternoon as temperatures climb back up into the 40s.

Another round of rain and mixed precipitation will move in late Thursday night into early Friday. Again, the Friday AM commute could be on the slick side. And again, the mix in the morning will change to just plain rain showers Friday afternoon.

It will stay unsettled through the weekend with more rain showers on Saturday, but also some mountain snow showers. A batch of cold air will be moving in on Sunday on blustery north winds. Snow showers will be scattered about, especially in the higher elevations.

It will stay chilly & blustery into Monday with still the chance for a few mountain snow showers. It will finally start to dry out on Tuesday as temperatures start to slowly recover.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the messy, slick weather over the next couple of days, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with any changes to the forecast, on-air and online. -Gary

