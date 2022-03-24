Advertisement

Analysis: Takeaways from Biden’s NATO summit

President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference Thursday in Brussels.
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference Thursday in Brussels.(Evan Vucci | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During his visit to Brussels Thursday, President Joe Biden said NATO has never been more united and that President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine has had the opposite result of what he intended.

Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid and the president also announced the U.S. would welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Darren Perron spoke with White House correspondent Jon Decker about other takeaways from the NATO summit.

