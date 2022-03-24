Class of 2022 to enter a wide open job market

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - College seniors across the state are getting ready to make important decisions about what’s next, and lucky for them, the job market is wide open.

“I’m ready to start and sort of just start working,” said Abby Burfoot, a senior at the University of Vermont.

Burfoot is a nursing major, something Vermont is in dire need of.

“I’m not too nervous about if I’m going to get one. I seem to have a lot of options which is exciting,” said Burfoot.

Grad students are seeing the same thing.

“Just exploring what those opportunities have to offer,” said Devon Maddux, a grad student at UVM.

Maddux is finishing up an accelerated sustainable innovation MBA program and has cautious optimism about landing a job. He says the spring is being spent digging into what his future job market looks like.

“Personally, I’m looking to make a bit of a pivot, so really I just have to make sure I’m well informed on what new standards really entail,” said Maddux.

“Certainly the class of 2022 has a very unique situation,” Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.

Harrington says it’s a job-seekers market.

“Our employers are chomping at the bit to find workers and find talent,” said Harrington.

Harrington says that goes for just about all sectors from entry-level to senior management.

He estimates about 20,000 jobs are available in Vermont or close by, and with thousands of students getting ready to accept a diploma, he hopes employers are looking to keep them here.

“What we are seeing are employers thinking very creatively about how they can attract these young employees into their companies,” said Harrington.

Some are offering things like sign-on bonuses, wage increases or benefits.

Vermont’s needs span the sector spectrum, but health care, technology, construction, manufacturing headline the list.

Harrington says the class of 2022 has a lot of open doors ahead of them and he hopes they take advantage of them in the state.

“As long as someone comes in wanting to learn and eager, and finding ways to be value-added, showing up on time ready to go, those are the things that are really going to make a difference,” said Harrington.

Something Burfoot says she has classmates ready to do.

“People feel good about it, I think,” said Burfoot.

And as some good news for the state, Burfoot says she has loved her experience so far at the medical center and does think she would like to stick around post-graduation in Vermont.

The Vermont Department of Labor says that’s the goal-- to get students who come here for school to stay.

While there are investments into housing, broadband and child care that the department says need to occur, there are also things employers can do to try to keep employees in the state. Things like relocation incentives or sign-on bonuses, but also longevity bonuses if that helps with retention.

Harrington says the trick is also appealing to people’s desires.

“Our call to them is, think about what it was that attracted you to Vermont and how much love you had for this great state, and imagine being able to live and work here full time. Those that have a true affinity for the great state of Vermont and for its values and what it can offer them, sometimes it’s not about the money and it’s about the intangibles in what this state can offer,” said Harrington.

Things like flexibility in work schedule or remote work versus in-person work are also possible attractive traits to future grads.

Harrington says it’s important that the grads from schools are excited and eager to learn on the job and get to work.

