Franklin County Sheriff’s Office expanding mental health training

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Franklin County Sheriff’s Office wants all of their deputies ready to step in during calls including a mental health element, not just their crisis response team.

They’re taking a three step approach to mental health training to make sure people are getting the help they need. Captain John Grismore says they’re doing their best to adapt to ever changing policing practices.

“In some of our contracts we used to be ‘law enforcement,’ but we changed that to ‘police services,’ because we recognize there’s so much more police agencies can provide.” Grismore explained. He went on to talk about the three pillars they’re using as guidelines. “The crisis response team, identifying the things that would make them super successful, how can that translate into raising the bar for everyone else, and again, tracking the services to take care of our own mental health.”

The crisis response team, made up of trained mental health professionals and skilled officers, is teaching their peers how to serve with more empathy. This means instead of five trained deputies, the whole 36 person department will be equipped to respond to more complicated calls.

The office is also working to be sure no one is responding to those calls in the wrong headspace. Grismore says mental health stigmas in the law enforcement profession are still too common.

“When police officers get in trouble for use of force issues, it comes from a place of some sort of issue that has not been addressed,” Grismore says.

Although other departments take different approaches to mental health calls, such as embedding mental health professionals. Grismore says there’s nothing showing one approach to be better than others.

“It doesn’t mean folks in this office are experts,” Grismore said. “There’s a lot of folks in this profession that are excellent at providing similar levels of service. This is just the way we’re looking at this.”

In addition to more trained officers available to respond to mental health calls, they’re also developing a follow up system to check-in on those people.

