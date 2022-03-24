Advertisement

Gas leak shuts down busy Burlington intersection

Car crashes in Burlington apartment building
Car crashes in Burlington apartment building(Courtesy: Wayne Savage)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Traffic gets detoured on one of Burlington’s busy intersections, Wednesday.

Burlington Police respond to the intersection of St. Paul and Maple Street for a two car crash, just before 7:00 p.m.

Police say one of the cars hit a nearby apartment building and a gas line, causing a gas leak.

The road was closed for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported.

