Gas leak shuts down busy Burlington intersection

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Traffic gets detoured on one of Burlington’s busy intersections, Wednesday.

Burlington Police respond to the intersection of St. Paul and Maple Street for a two car crash, just before 7:00 p.m.

Police say one of the cars hit a nearby apartment building and a gas line, causing a gas leak.

The road was closed for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.

No injuries were reported.

