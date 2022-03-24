Gas leak shuts down busy Burlington intersection
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Traffic gets detoured on one of Burlington’s busy intersections, Wednesday.
Burlington Police respond to the intersection of St. Paul and Maple Street for a two car crash, just before 7:00 p.m.
Police say one of the cars hit a nearby apartment building and a gas line, causing a gas leak.
The road was closed for about an hour as crews cleared the scene.
No injuries were reported.
