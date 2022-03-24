Gov. Hochul orders Ukrainian flags to be raised, marks one month of invasion
Published: Mar. 23, 2022
ALBANY, NY. (WCAX) - Starting Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Ukrainian flags will be flown to show solidarity for the people of Ukraine.
Flags will be flown at the Capitol Building, Executive Mansion, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services headquarters.
It marks one month since the beginning of the invasion on Ukraine.
