Advertisement

Gov. Hochul orders Ukrainian flags to be raised, marks one month of invasion

The Ukrainian flag
The Ukrainian flag(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, NY. (WCAX) - Starting Thursday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that Ukrainian flags will be flown to show solidarity for the people of Ukraine.

Flags will be flown at the Capitol Building, Executive Mansion, and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services headquarters.

It marks one month since the beginning of the invasion on Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rivendell Academy in the Upper Valley went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person...
Upper Valley school locked down as person with gun approaches
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. COVID cases creep up as BA.2 subvariant spreads; Many state-run clinics to close soon
Dr. Eike Blohm
Ex-UVM ER doctor sentenced to over 8 years in child porn case
HEATING FUEL
Thousands of Vermont families to receive one-time fuel benefit
File image
Teen suffers serious injuries in Corinth crash

Latest News

Police looking for suspects in Kinney Drugs shoplifting incident
Vergennes Police investigating two shoplifting incidents this month
PCB testing in Vermont schools gets pushed back
File photo
Vt. lawmakers consider lifting mask mandate at Statehouse
Vt. lawmakers consider lifting mask mandate at Statehouse
Vt. lawmakers consider lifting mask mandate at Statehouse