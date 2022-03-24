Advertisement

Jan. 6 committee sets contempt vote for 2 Trump aides

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier...
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two aides of former President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By ERIC TUCKER
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot has set a vote for next week to consider contempt of Congress charges for two former aides of former President Donald Trump.

The committee will meet Monday to discuss whether to recommend referring for potential prosecution Trump’s former trade adviser, Peter Navarro, and Dan Scavino, the onetime chief of staff for communications.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the DHART helicopters was loaded onto a flatbed trailer in Bradford Wednesday after...
DHART helicopter breaks down in Bradford
HEATING FUEL
Thousands of Vermont families to receive one-time fuel benefit
File image
Teen suffers serious injuries in Corinth crash
Enosburgh sugarhouse fire Tuesday night.
Enosburgh sugarhouse destroyed in fire
Rivendell Academy in the Upper Valley went into lockdown on Tuesday after reports that a person...
Upper Valley school locked down as person with gun approaches

Latest News

Jackson declared she would rule "without any agendas” as the high court's first Black female...
Senate committee wraps up hearings on Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications.
Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
West pledges more Ukraine aid, but not all Zelenskyy seeks
A Catholic School Principal is charged with stealing more than $25,000 from the school for...
Former Catholic school principal charged with stealing over $25,000 from Pennsylvania school
Kyleen Waltman was seriously injured in a dog attack.
Owner charged after woman loses both arms in dog attack