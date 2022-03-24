Judge won’t seal sex assault case after defendant’s death

UNDATED (AP) - A Vermont judge has refused to seal the records from a decades-old sexual assault case that had been scheduled to go to trial this year.

The charges against 80-year-old Leonard Forte were dismissed in January, a month after his death.

Vermont Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones said in a Thursday ruling it was “in the interest of justice” to keep the records open.

Forte used his ill-health for years to avoid returning to Vermont to stand trial a second time for sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl in 1987.

He was convicted in 1988, but a judge ordered a new trial, arguing the prosecutor was too emotional.

Forte had been scheduled to go on trial this year.

