Judge won’t seal sex assault case after defendant’s death

Leonard Forte-File photo
Leonard Forte-File photo(WCAX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - A Vermont judge has refused to seal the records from a decades-old sexual assault case that had been scheduled to go to trial this year.

The charges against 80-year-old Leonard Forte were dismissed in January, a month after his death.

Vermont Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones said in a Thursday ruling it was “in the interest of justice” to keep the records open.

Forte used his ill-health for years to avoid returning to Vermont to stand trial a second time for sexually assaulting the 12-year-old girl in 1987.

He was convicted in 1988, but a judge ordered a new trial, arguing the prosecutor was too emotional.

Forte had been scheduled to go on trial this year.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

