Lake Placid to welcome home Olympians
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - On Thursday, there will be a welcome home party for the athletes who competed in the Beijing Olympics.
It’s happening from 5:30-7 p.m. in Lake Placid.
A parade is being held on Main Street and finishing at the Speed Skating Oval.
In addition to recent Olympians, local past Olympians and athletes, Olympic hopefuls, a marching band and rescue cars will all be there.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.