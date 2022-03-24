Advertisement

Leahy dismayed by GOP tactics in Jackson confirmation

By WCAX News Team
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Thursday is the final day of hearings for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson and features outside witnesses and legal experts testifying for and against the judge’s confirmation.

Wednesday’s hearing got tense and at times emotional as Republican senators attacked what they called the judge’s light sentencing in a handful of federal child porn cases. Jackson responded that she bases sentences on many factors, not just federal guidelines and that sentences have evolved with changes in digital technology.

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy voiced his disapproval for senators’ aggressive tactics and frequent interruptions. “To see what this highly qualified, remarkable woman had to face is a shame on those who tried to declare themselves as senators is beneath this body,” Leahy said.

A committee vote on Jackson’s nomination is expected on April 4th.

