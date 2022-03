CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - The Claremont Police Department has a new police pup.

K-9 Jocko is partnered with Ofc. D.J. O’Sullivan.

The pair will go through the Boston Police Canine Academy starting this weekend.

They must do 560 hours of training together, including obedience, evidence recovery, area search, building search, tracking and aggression control.

K9 Jocko

